No Guest Student Section Tickets To Be Sold For 2019 Penn State Football Season

Penn State football released the new student football ticket procedures to go along with the new digital ticketing platform that will debut at Beaver Stadium this season.

Each student is permitted to have one ticket in the student section per game. Guest tickets will not be sold in the student section, but a select number of guest seats located outside the student section will be available for five of the Nittany Lions’ seven contests at Beaver Stadium this season. In other words, you won’t be able to sit with a guest that you bring to a Penn State football home game in the student section.

“Due to very high ticket demand, and in an effort to provide Penn State students every opportunity to attend games, guest tickets in the student section will not be offered for the 2019 season,” Penn State Athletics said in a release. “Tickets will be located throughout Beaver Stadium but will not be located in the student section.”

You can buy $30 guest tickets for Penn State’s games against Idaho on August 31, Buffalo on September 7, and Rutgers on November 30. Guest seats for the home game against Indiana on November 16 are available for $40, and a guest ticket for the October 5 Homecoming game against Purdue cost $50. Guest ticket sales will begin on the Monday prior to each home game, and they are not available for the home games against Pitt and Michigan.

In years past, students were able to add one guest ticket to their student account per home game. Those guest tickets were for the student section, and their seat would be assigned at Gate A of Beaver Stadium.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Report: Penn State Football To Appear On ‘Hard Knocks-Like’ HBO Show If you ever wanted to get a look at the inner workings of Penn State football in its quest to go from “great” to “elite,” you might soon be in luck.