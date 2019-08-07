Penn State Will Become First University To Use Expanded Ticketmaster Technology

Ticketmaster announced that Penn State will become the first college to utilize its “Presence-Enabled SafeTix” technology for all fans who attend home football games at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State previously announced its intention to transition all student tickets to the digital platform. Gone are the days of swiping your student ID at Gate A of Beaver Stadium, because all tickets to home games will now be accessed on your mobile phone.

We are proud to announce our continued partnership with @penn_state. With this partnership, @GoPSUsports will be the first college to implement SafeTix encrypted tickets to build a better, safer experience for students and fans. Read more: https://t.co/5YU2IskqFT pic.twitter.com/y92Cflc98t — Ticketmaster for Business (@TicketmasterBiz) August 7, 2019

Fans will be able to access their tickets via the Ticketmaster app, and you’ll also be able to download them to your mobile wallet. Penn State is the first university to integrate all-mobile ticketing for its student tickets.

“This new technology is the latest enhancement to Ticketmaster Presence for digital tickets, which provides easy and safe student access while eliminating ticket fraud,” Ticketmaster said in a release. Each ticket is tied uniquely to the student’s identity and account and is presented for entry as a dynamically changing encrypted barcode. Students can also save their ticket in their mobile wallet and be granted access through an efficient NFC-enabled tap and go action.”

Because of these new technological advancements, print-at-home PDF tickets won’t be accepted at Beaver Stadium for all non-student tickets. This technology was already in place at Pegula Ice Arena and Panzer Stadium last season, but it’s now expanded to all five of Penn State’s major athletic venues — including Beaver Stadium, the Bryce Jordan Center, and Rec Hall.

With that in mind, football season ticket holders still got a booklet of their seats. Ticketmaster’s changes will only apply to single-game seats available on the re-sale market.

Ticketmaster also said that this new system will also feature an “easy student-to-student transfer capability.” It didn’t provide any additional details on this, but Ticketmaster’s current transfer system allows you to simply click a button that says “transfer tickets” to send them elsewhere. The recipient of a ticket transfer receives an email notification where they can confirm the transfer and add the tickets to their Ticketmaster account.

Wednesday’s announced plans are the latest in a host of changes made by Ticketmaster this offseason. The addition of a “smart queue” to the process made each football season ticket allotment sell out in much more time this year. The senior class, for example, sold out its ticket allotment in three minutes in 2018, but it took 28 minutes for the seniors’ allotment to sell out ahead of the 2019 season.

