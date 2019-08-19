Nittany Lions In The NFL: Preseason Week Two

As the preseason approaches its halfway mark, NFL hopefuls have just a few games left to showcase their abilities and earn their spot on a roster. Nittany Lion rookies are trying to do just that, as several of them had solid performances for their respective squads this past weekend.

Trace McSorley opened up week two with a bigtime play in the Ravens’ 26-13 victory over the Packers on Thursday night. Penn State’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns threw for his first professional score on a 23-yard strike to Chris Moore in the second quarter.

And there it is.



Trace McSorley is on the board in the NFL after throwing his first pro touchdown tonight. pic.twitter.com/i7qGf8plRk — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 16, 2019

The Nittany Lion legend finished the night with 74 passing yards on eight completions, along with a 17-yard rush. McSorley’s performances have given him a great chance to make the Ravens’ final 53-man roster, and his odds are even more favorable thanks to backup quarterback Robert Griffin III’s injury that’ll likely keep him out of the lineup for the first few weeks of the regular season.

Two Nittany Lions turned Eagles also garnered some attention on Thursday night, as Shareef Miller and Miles Sanders made plays on both sides of the ball.

Sanders started at running back for Philadelphia and opened up the game with a rush for a first down. The former second-round pick also broke off a 16-yard scamper to get Philadelphia out of the shadow of their own end zone, and he finished the night with 31 rushing yards on five carries.

Miller also had a big night at defensive end for the Eagles. The Philly kid finished the night with four total tackles, including a team-leading two for loss, and the second sack of this preseason.

The rookie DE Shareef Miller coming up with the sack ? pic.twitter.com/D5IIWsy3Uq — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) August 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Amani Oruwariye continued the success of Penn State rookies on the defensive side of the ball. He finished the Detroit Lions’ game against the Houston Texans with three tackles, and a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown on Saturday night.

.@jwillofficial_ picked it up and found the end zone. #OnePride



That's a TD for the rook ? pic.twitter.com/9RHEMKn8Jo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 18, 2019

Oruwariye will continue to battle for a spot in the Lions’ secondary. He registered five tackles in Detroit’s week 1 matchup against the Patriots, but he also allowed a touchdown in his team’s 31-3 defeat last week.

Outside of the rookies, several other Nittany Lions made some noise in week 2 of the preseason. Here’s a quick look at some of the notable moments:

Other Notables

Former Penn State men’s basketball player Ross Travis scored a touchdown in his first game back from a season-ending injury in 2018.

Chad Kelly finds Ross Travis for 6. #CLEvsIND pic.twitter.com/MaH1Oyn23m — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 17, 2019

To the surprise of absolutely nobody in Happy Valley, Marcus Allen showcased perhaps his finest attribute as a safety: hit power.

Chris Godwin and Mike Gesicki were two of Trace McSorley’s favorite targets during their college careers. On Friday, the two former Nittany Lion stars swapped jerseys after their NFL squads squared off in Tampa Bay.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]