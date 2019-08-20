PSU news by
Student Section Involvement Fair To Recruit New Members At Women’s Soccer Game

Matt Sniegowski
By Will Pegler
8/20/19 4:05 am

Interested in becoming a part of some of the best student sections in college sports?

A student section involvement fair will be held before the women’s soccer game against Stanford at 6 p.m. Friday, August 23 at Little Jeffery Field for new students to learn more about how to become part of the nation’s greatest fanbase.

Several of the sport-specific sections will have tables where students can sign up for listservs and meet members. Nittanyville (football), Panzemonium (lacrosse), and Legion of Blue (basketball) will all be in attendance, including several other student sections on campus.

“The event is essentially an opportunity for all incoming students to come out and meet with the leaders of each section,” Penn State’s soccer student section, Park Avenue Army, said about the night.

The women’s soccer game, known as Friday Night Lights, is part of Penn State’s Welcome Week schedule. If you’re RA is hosting a floor dinner and offering to bring your floormates to the game, it’s a great way to meet the people living near you and make the first couple nights of college a little less awkward.

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

