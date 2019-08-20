Student Section Involvement Fair To Recruit New Members At Women’s Soccer Game
Interested in becoming a part of some of the best student sections in college sports?
A student section involvement fair will be held before the women’s soccer game against Stanford at 6 p.m. Friday, August 23 at Little Jeffery Field for new students to learn more about how to become part of the nation’s greatest fanbase.
Several of the sport-specific sections will have tables where students can sign up for listservs and meet members. Nittanyville (football), Panzemonium (lacrosse), and Legion of Blue (basketball) will all be in attendance, including several other student sections on campus.
“The event is essentially an opportunity for all incoming students to come out and meet with the leaders of each section,” Penn State’s soccer student section, Park Avenue Army, said about the night.
The women’s soccer game, known as Friday Night Lights, is part of Penn State’s Welcome Week schedule. If you’re RA is hosting a floor dinner and offering to bring your floormates to the game, it’s a great way to meet the people living near you and make the first couple nights of college a little less awkward.
