Former Penn State Hockey Goaltender Eamon McAdam Joins AHL’s Binghamton Devils

Another former Penn State men’s hockey player joined the New Jersey Devils’ minor league affiliate on Thursday morning.

Goaltender Eamon McAdam signed a one-year deal with the Binghamton Devils and will play for the team during the 2019-20 season.

OFFICIAL: #BingDevils have signed goaltender Eamon McAdam (@Eamonthegoalie) to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season! — Binghamton Devils (@BingDevils) August 22, 2019

McAdam was a third-round draft choice of the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Draft. He initially joined the Islanders in 2016 and skipped his final season of NCAA eligibility to do so, but he never established himself as an NHL regular during his two-plus seasons with the organization.

After winning 20 games in two seasons with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers, McAdam was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for veteran forward Matt Martin last summer. He split the 2018-19 season between Toronto’s AHL affiliate and the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers. He went 9-9-1 in 19 appearances for the Toronto Marlies and posted a 10-5-2 record in the ECHL.

McAdam won’t be the only player with Penn State connections on the Binghamton Devils this upcoming season. Ludvig Larsson also inked a one-year deal with the B-Devs after impressing as a graduate transfer in Hockey Valley last season. The Swedish center earned a tryout with Binghamton last year, and he scored a goal and an assist in six AHL games following the end of the 2018-19 college hockey season.

The B-Devs brought in McAdam after losing some of their goaltenders from the 2018-19 roster. Blue-chip prospect Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to stick around with New Jersey in the NHL this year, Cam Johnson left the team to sign with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals earlier this offseason, and veteran Eddie Lack stepped away from playing hockey and took a volunteer coaching job with Arizona State’s program.

McAdam will likely compete with Devils prospects Giles Senn and Evan Cormier for playing time between the pipes this season.

