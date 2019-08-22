Mix Replacement, Edge Coffee Bar To Open August 23

Formerly known as The Mix, Pollock Commons’ convenience store will reopen as Market Pollock Friday following a slew of renovations over the summer — just in time for students returning to campus. Edge Coffee Bar, which serves everything from hot coffee to breakfast favorites, will open alongside Market Pollock.

Market Pollock’s renovated menu will include new sandwiches, pasta dishes, and salads. A highlight of the store’s facelift is the addition of its “Urban Cultivator” — an indoor garden used to provide fresh ingredients to its kitchen. Market Pollock will continue offering the traditional grab-and-go snacks, groceries, and toiletries that dorm residents know and love.

Edge Coffee Bar’s second on-campus location will feature the same variety of hot and cold coffees, teas, and smoothies as its predecessor over at Findlay Commons. The coffee shop will also serve Bagel Crust bagels as well as banana toast, avocado toast, and Penn State Bakery items delivered daily.

Opening weekend hours for the two locations are as follows:

Friday, August 23:

Market Pollock Convenience Store: 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Market Pollock kitchen: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (menu limited to pasta and salad)

Edge Coffee Bar: Closed (although free samples of bakery items will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25:

Market Pollock convenience store: 7am-12am

Market Pollock kitchen: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (menu limited to pasta and salad)

Edge Coffee Bar: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, August 26:

Market Pollock convenience store: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Market Pollock Kitchen: 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. (full menu available)

Edge Coffee Bar: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular hours throughout the school year are below:

Market Pollock:

Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday through Sunday: 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Market Pollock Kitchen:

Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Edge Coffee Bar:

Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

