Pollock’s The Mix Undergoing Renovations For Fall 2019

Hailey Rohn | Onward State
By Patrick Arnold
4/8/19 4:08 am

The Mix inside of Pollock Commons is receiving a facelift and will open again for the start of the fall 2019 semester.

In addition to full renovations, the new-look Mix will feature a larger marketplace area, wider selection of groceries, plenty of new menu items, and the second location of The Edge, a popular stop freshmen in Findlay Commons trying to fill up on sludge.

During the renovation, Pollock residents in need of a quick snack from the market or some extra deodorant will need to make detours to different locations in the area.

Beginning April 11, a temporary convenience store will open in the lobby of Pollock Commons, directly outside the current entrance to the Mix. The Roaring Lion food truck, which is already parked in the Pollock quad, will begin serving different made-to-order items such as cheesesteaks, chicken tenders, garden burgers, and fish sandwiches then. The food truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About the Author

Patrick Arnold

Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. He's oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting, and can usually be found watching sports or miscellaneous things youtube. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

