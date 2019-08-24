Lady Lions Release Full 2019-2020 Schedule

Penn State women’s basketball completed its 2019-2020 schedule this weekend when the Big Ten officially released its full slate of conference match-ups.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!



The @B1Gwbball schedule has been announced to complete the 2019-20 slate!



: https://t.co/z9NOVv2Ipn#IgniteThePRIDE // pic.twitter.com/E38Pgi7qyw — Penn State Lady Lion Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 23, 2019

The Lady Lions will officially begin their season on November 5 when they travel to Maryland to take on Towson University. They’ll then return home for a five-game non-conference homestand against Rider, Fordham, La Salle, Clemson, and George Mason stretching from November 10-24.

Carolyn Kieger’s program will then head west to California to compete in the 2019 Cal Classic. The Nittany Lions will face Long Beach State on November 29 and the winner of California vs. North Carolina State on November 30. They’ll also participate in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge on December 5 when they welcome the Pittsburgh Panthers to the Bryce Jordan Center.

Before Big Ten play officially begins, Penn State will travel to Princeton on December 14 and return to Happy Valley for a non-conference match-up against Sacred Heart on December 22.

The Lady Lions will kick off Big Ten play when they host Minnesota on December 28. They’ll then face Michigan and Wisconsin on the road on December 31 and January 4, respectively. Conference Matchups against Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, Northwestern, Indiana, Purdue, and Iowa fill their January schedule.

The rest of the season’s schedule consists of a typical home-and-away conference pattern. The Nittany Lions will host Northwestern on February 2, travel to Rutgers on February 6, and match up against Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center on November 9. They’ll travel to Nebraska on February 13, return home for a game against defending Big Ten champion Maryland on February 16, and head to Iowa City to play the Hawkeyes on February 23. Penn State will end its regular season with a home game against Michigan on February 27 and an away game against Michigan State on March 1.

The 2019-2020 season will be Carolyn Kieger’s first as head coach of the Nittany Lions. The former Marquette coach will take over for Coquese Washington, who announced her departure from Penn State this spring.

Game times and broadcast information for Penn State’s schedule will be announced at a later date.

You can find more information about dates, match-ups, and tickets for the Lady Lions’ upcoming season here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Sean Clifford Named Penn State Football’s Starting Quarterback Clifford will take the job left vacant by Trace McSorley, who went 31-9 as the Nittany Lions’ QB1 in three seasons at the helm of the team’s offense.