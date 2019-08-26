Transportation Fair To Take Over HUB Lawn

If the amount of options of transportation services seems overwhelming, the second annual Transportation Fair is coming to the HUB Lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 23.

Penn State students will have the opportunity to speak to members of the Transportation Services staff and several other organizations, as they will answer questions related to on-campus parking, transit, biking, cars, bus and shuttles, vehicle rentals, and more.

But being more informed about transportation isn’t the only incentive for going to the fair. In addition to indulging in some yummy treats from Penn State bakery, those in attendance will have the chance to win several prizes, ranging from one month of free parking, to tickets to see the Chainsmokers perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on September 9.

Those looking to make a little extra cash this semester are also in luck, as other tables will be reserved for providing information about employment opportunities for students.

In the event of bad weather, the transportation fair will be moved to Friday, August 30. But regardless of which day it’s held, you surely won’t want to miss out on the fun.

