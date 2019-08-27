Current, Former Players Defend James Franklin Amid Lawsuit

Several players who currently or used to play under the direction of Penn State football head coach James Franklin have come to his defense amid Dr. Scott Lynch’s lawsuit against Franklin and the university.

Jen Simmons — the mother of Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons — called Lynch’s allegations “absolute and total BS!!!” on Twitter. Shane made just four appearances for Penn State last year as he battled an undisclosed injury suffered during training camp.

This is ABSURD!!! Absolute and total BS!!! As a parent of a son with an injury, @coachjfranklin and the entire staff have been nothing but supportive of our players and have their best interest at heart. None of this is true. https://t.co/wucNoDzfCQ — Jen Simmons (@JenGroveSimmons) August 26, 2019

“As a parent of a son with an injury, [Franklin] and the entire staff have been nothing but supportive of our players and have their best interest at heart,” Simmons’ mother said. “None of this is true.”

Additionally, two of Franklin’s former players backed their former head coach. Jason Cabinda was a Penn State linebacker from 2014-2017, and he also said Lynch’s allegations were “complete and total BS.”

Cabinda’s mother, Natalie, also chimed in on Twitter, saying that Franklin “treats [his players] like his sons.”

Lemme go ahead and save y’all the time of speculating…. this is complete and total BS straight up https://t.co/pzhr6tWFgX — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) August 27, 2019

I don’t think any coach cares about his players like coach Franklin. He treats them like his sons. — Natalie Cabinda (@CabindaNatalie) August 27, 2019

Austyn Carta Samuels was Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback during the 2013 season — Franklin’s last at the helm of the Commodores’ football program. According to a story he shared on Twitter, Samuels tore his ACL and was cleared to play three weeks later, but Franklin held him out because he didn’t want him to rush back into action.

I was James Franklin’s QB in 2013 & tore my ACL in Game 7. I wanted to play on it. 3 wks later I was cleared by the doctors to play at Florida…



Franklin thought I was rushing it & chose to protect me & told me I’d start vs Kentucky the next week.



Be better. pic.twitter.com/2fqPP7rEhX — Austyn Carta Samuels (@AUSTYNCS_6) August 27, 2019

Dr. Scott Lynch was Penn State’s Director of Athletic Medicine from 2014-2019, claimed that Franklin tried to “interfere with the plaintiff’s autonomous authority to determine medical management and return-to-play decisions.” He also alleges that Penn State’s head coach “created a culture and climate which, at a minimum, obstructed full compliance with the aforementioned standards and rules implemented to safeguard the medical management of student-athletes.”

You can read Penn State Health’s full statement in response to the matter below:

“In February 2019, Penn State Health administrators decided to change leadership for athletic medicine and the delivery of care for Intercollegiate Athletics. This transition was completed with the best interests of student-athletes in mind, given the increasing complexity and growing demands of sports medicine, as well as health care in general. While we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives, we remain grateful to him for his five years as director of athletic medicine for Intercollegiate Athletics and for his continued association with Penn State Health.” Penn State Health

On Tuesday, the head coach himself came out and reiterated Penn State Health’s statement on the matter, and he added that his players’ well-being is always his top priority.

