Fall Involvement Fair Rescheduled For Thursday, August 29
Penn State’s fall Involvement Fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an email sent to student organization leaders from program coordinator Dawn Savage. The event was moved due to a high chance of inclement weather.
Despite the time change, all aspects of the event’s set-up for student organizations will remain the same.
Originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, the Involvement Fair will feature booths and tables for more than 600 student orgs scattered around the HUB Lawn. This will likely be the best time to chat with club representatives, sign up for some listservs, get a bunch of free swag, and, most importantly, get involved. After all, finding something you’re passionate about is probably the best way to make the most out of your time at Penn State.
Before heading over, you’ll probably want to check out our guide to surviving the annual event. Sunscreen, hydration, and a good pair of shoes are your best bet for successfully navigating the sea of posterboards and displays.
Prospective fair-goers can find the complete list of student orgs attending here.
