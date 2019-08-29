Restaurant King Patacón Opens In Place Of Barranquero

The storefront that once housed Barranquero Café has been filled by a new restaurant that also puts a Columbian twist on American favorites.

King Patacón opened last weekend with an American-Columbian fusion menu that includes choices like nachos, burgers, sandwiches, and pizza. The restaurant has vegan and vegetarian options as well. You can either order straight off the menu or build your own rice bowl.

“I would describe it as something new and different that I want people and students to experience,” owner Edixon Zorro said.

The space had been vacant since Barranquero closed its doors last September after serving Columbian coffee and finger foods on Calder Way since the spring of 2016.

King Patacón began as a pop-up, subsidiary restaurant formerly housed in the Bagel Crust location next door. Bagel Crust would use the location during the day, and King Patacón would take over at night.

Rusinque’s son, George, explained that they opened the after-hours operation to see if it could survive on its own.

“At first we wanted to see how it would go, so we would open after Bagel Crust was done on Fridays and Saturdays. It was actually pretty successful,” George said.

While the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, it is available for late night eats until 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a junior English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Staff Picks: Beaver Stadium’s Song Of The Year We have a few recommendations for Music Man PJ Mullen in the back.