Barranquero Café To Close At End Of September

Another locally-owned fixture of Happy Valley is set to shut its doors.

State College’s Colombian coffee shop, Barranquero Café, will close at the end of the month, store workers confirmed Friday.

Located at 324 E. Calder Way, its final day is September 30. The future of the storefront has not yet been released.

The business previously shortened its hours — closing at 4 p.m. each day — at the beginning of the school year and its website was taken down.

Barranquero Café opened in the Spring of 2016, bringing authentic Colombian coffee and finger foods like its signature empanadas to the downtown area.

Among the other eateries to close in the past year, Barranquero joins Zola Kitchen and Wine Bar, Ye Olde College Diner, and the original storefront of Spats — which has has since been reopened as a collaboration with the Allen Street Grill).

We‘ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

