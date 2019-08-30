PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

[Photo Story] Three More Renovated Dorms Open In East

By Ryen Gailey
8/30/19 4:02 am

This year there are, yet again, those freshmen who don’t have to sweat through August and September with no AC and won’t get to experience the joys of communal bathrooms. This lucky group of the incoming class of 2023 will be living in Brumbaugh, Pinchot and Tener Halls.

The renovated halls were reopened for occupancy for the fall 2019 semester and were part of phase 1C in the larger project to completely renovate all East Halls. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2022.

The renovations featured upgrades to the ground floor such as knowledge stations, group rooms, study spaces and either a meditation room or a music room.

A large space for collaborative group space features lots of natural lighting and overlooks the quad between Earle and Stuart Halls.

This comfortable seating setting surrounds a flat-screen TV where you’ll often find students crowding around to watch away games, or, of course, very important episodes of “The Bachelorette.”

There is a fully equipped kitchen located on the ground floor of all three buildings. Although students will probably rarely use it besides for things like making chocolate chip cookies and pizza rolls, it offers a great space for students to work and hang out.

Phase 2A of the renovations taking place in East took Geary and Sproul Hall offline in May 2019 and they will reopen in May 2020. New changes will be made to the basement of Sproul Hall, where a new student lounge, laundry room, and seminar room will be placed.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ryen

Sign Up For Onward State’s Penn State Freshmen Starter Guide

Your dorm is unpacked. Your classes are located. You’ve seen how crowded the HUB is and tasted Canyon’s wonderfully soggy cardboard. Hopefully, you’ve made some friends. Now what?

10 Questions With Arts Fest Executive Director Rick Bryant

New LionPATH Update Opts For Fashion Over Function

Previewing The Enemy: Idaho Vandals

Idaho is coming off a 4-7 2018 season, and it feature a nice blend of returning starters and new transfers into the program.

Staff Predictions: No. 15 Penn State vs. Idaho

Here’s what our staff had to say about Penn State’s first game of the 2019 campaign.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend