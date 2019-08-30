[Photo Story] Three More Renovated Dorms Open In East

This year there are, yet again, those freshmen who don’t have to sweat through August and September with no AC and won’t get to experience the joys of communal bathrooms. This lucky group of the incoming class of 2023 will be living in Brumbaugh, Pinchot and Tener Halls.

The renovated halls were reopened for occupancy for the fall 2019 semester and were part of phase 1C in the larger project to completely renovate all East Halls. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2022.

The renovations featured upgrades to the ground floor such as knowledge stations, group rooms, study spaces and either a meditation room or a music room.

A large space for collaborative group space features lots of natural lighting and overlooks the quad between Earle and Stuart Halls.

This comfortable seating setting surrounds a flat-screen TV where you’ll often find students crowding around to watch away games, or, of course, very important episodes of “The Bachelorette.”

There is a fully equipped kitchen located on the ground floor of all three buildings. Although students will probably rarely use it besides for things like making chocolate chip cookies and pizza rolls, it offers a great space for students to work and hang out.

Phase 2A of the renovations taking place in East took Geary and Sproul Hall offline in May 2019 and they will reopen in May 2020. New changes will be made to the basement of Sproul Hall, where a new student lounge, laundry room, and seminar room will be placed.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

Previewing The Enemy: Idaho Vandals Idaho is coming off a 4-7 2018 season, and it feature a nice blend of returning starters and new transfers into the program.