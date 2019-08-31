Trace McSorley Earns Spot On Ravens’ 53-Man Roster

Trace McSorley is now officially a Baltimore Raven.

The former Penn State quarterback will begin the 2019 season with the Baltimore Ravens’ regular-season squad after he was listed on the team’s 53-man roster.

QB Trace McSorley is on the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/dyKUiUjerm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2019

McSorley earned the roster spot following a string of breakout preseason outings, including a performance consisting of 19-of-28 for 203 yards and two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles. No. 9 7 also tacked on a touchdown with his legs, but that’s certainly nothing new for those familiar with him.

Following the announcement, it appears Baltimore’s quarterback room will consist of starter Lamar Jackson, McSorley, and NFL journeyman Robert Griffin III.

The Ravens drafted McSorley in the sixth round of the NFL Draft this past April. The team’s coaches “fell in love” with the Penn State legend in his pre-draft workouts, citing his versatile skill set and competitive mentality. Now that he’s on the official roster, he’ll get to show the organization’s big wigs why they were right to take a chance on him.

