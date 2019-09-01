Three-Star Offensive Lineman Devin Willock Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed a verbal commitment from three-star offensive lineman Devin Willock on Sunday evening.

Shutting it down. 100% Committed to the Pennsylvania State University! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/6u3L1XwPn3 — Devin Willock (@DevinWillock) September 2, 2019

Willock is a 6’7″, 360-pound guard who plays his high school ball at Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, New Jersey. He picked the Nittany Lions over Georgia, Boston College, and Georgia Tech, among other offers. Half of 247Sports’ Crystal Ball projections had Willock — the 24th-best prospect from the Garden State — picking Boston College over James Franklin’s program.

Penn State’s newest verbal commitment received his offer from James Franklin on June 26 of this year, and he unofficially visited the team on July 27. Willock’s high school team opened its 2019 season with a 49-22 victory over West Catholic High School, which is based in Philadelphia.

With Willock’s commitment, Penn State now has 24 prospects in its recruiting class of 2020, which ranks among the 15 best in the nation so far. The Nittany Lions now have five offensive line recruits in the 2020 class despite losing a pair of blue-chip linemen in the form of Ohio State flip Grant Toutant and Aaryn Parks earlier this offseason.

You can get a glimpse of what Willock will bring to Happy Valley by watching his Hudl highlights.

