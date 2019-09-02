PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 6 In Week One Coaches’ Poll

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
9/2/19 3:08 pm

Penn State women’s volleyball checked in at No. 6 in the 2019 AVCA Division I Week One coaches’ poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

The team moved up two spots from its preseason ranking of No. 8.

The Nittany Lions are joined by fellow Big Ten programs Nebraska (No. 6), Wisconsin (No. 4), Illinois (No. 5), and Minnesota (No. 8) in the top 10. The Gophers moved down from No. 3 following an upset loss to Florida State. The shocking win was FSU’s first-ever victory against a top-five ranked team.

Russ Rose’s program remains in the top 10 thanks to a successful start to the season. The Nittany Lions swept three opponents to begin their season, taking down Hofstra, Holy Cross, and Wichita State in straight sets at this year’s Penn State Classic. Impressive performances by sophomores Jonni Parker and Serena Gray, including the latter’s career-high 18-kill outing, boosted the Nittany Lions throughout the week.

Penn State will head to Iowa State this upcoming weekend to compete in the 2019 Cyclone Invitational. The Nittany Lions will take on the Cyclones on Friday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. and LSU on Saturday, September 7 at 3:00 p.m.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

