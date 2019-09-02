Penn State Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 6 In Week One Coaches’ Poll

Penn State women’s volleyball checked in at No. 6 in the 2019 AVCA Division I Week One coaches’ poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

AVCA Top-25:



1. Stanford

2. Neb

3. Texas

4. Wisc

5. Ill

6. Penn St

7. Florida

8. Minn

9. Oregon

10. Pitt

11. Marquette

12. Kentucky

13. BYU

14. Mich

15. Southern Cal

16. Wash

17. Baylor

18. Purdue

19. Utah

20. Hawai'i

21. Tenn

22. Florida St

23. Creighton

24. Louisville

25. USD — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 2, 2019

The team moved up two spots from its preseason ranking of No. 8.

The Nittany Lions are joined by fellow Big Ten programs Nebraska (No. 6), Wisconsin (No. 4), Illinois (No. 5), and Minnesota (No. 8) in the top 10. The Gophers moved down from No. 3 following an upset loss to Florida State. The shocking win was FSU’s first-ever victory against a top-five ranked team.

Russ Rose’s program remains in the top 10 thanks to a successful start to the season. The Nittany Lions swept three opponents to begin their season, taking down Hofstra, Holy Cross, and Wichita State in straight sets at this year’s Penn State Classic. Impressive performances by sophomores Jonni Parker and Serena Gray, including the latter’s career-high 18-kill outing, boosted the Nittany Lions throughout the week.

Penn State will head to Iowa State this upcoming weekend to compete in the 2019 Cyclone Invitational. The Nittany Lions will take on the Cyclones on Friday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. and LSU on Saturday, September 7 at 3:00 p.m.

