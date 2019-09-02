Saquon Barkley Named 2019 New York Giants Captain
The accolades keep on coming for Saquon Barkley.
Last year’s NFL and Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year was selected as one of the New York Giants’ seven captains for this upcoming season.
Barkley had a banner season for the Giants last year, finishing with 1,307 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 91 receptions for 721 yards. The former Penn State football star is expected to have another successful campaign in 2019 despite the Giants’ 5-11 2018 record.
The 22-year old set several records during his time at Penn State, including all-time rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. He was selected as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the year in 2016.
Despite the Giants’ recent struggles, Barkley has been a bright spot for the team since the start of his career and will now be viewed as a leader for the squad with this captain selection.
You can check out the best plays from Barkley’s impressive rookie year here.
