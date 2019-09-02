Saquon Barkley Named 2019 New York Giants Captain

The accolades keep on coming for Saquon Barkley.

Last year’s NFL and Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year was selected as one of the New York Giants’ seven captains for this upcoming season.

Barkley had a banner season for the Giants last year, finishing with 1,307 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 91 receptions for 721 yards. The former Penn State football star is expected to have another successful campaign in 2019 despite the Giants’ 5-11 2018 record.

The 22-year old set several records during his time at Penn State, including all-time rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. He was selected as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the year in 2016.

Despite the Giants’ recent struggles, Barkley has been a bright spot for the team since the start of his career and will now be viewed as a leader for the squad with this captain selection.

You can check out the best plays from Barkley’s impressive rookie year here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Penn State Blue Band Finds Newest Drum Major In Three-Year-Old A special three-year-old had his biggest dream come true this weekend, when he marched, flipped, and walked like the Drum Major he’s always dreamt of being.