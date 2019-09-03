Detroit Lions Sign Jason Cabinda To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have signed former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda to their practice squad, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The #Lions have signed free agent LB Jason Cabinda to the practice squad and released TE Austin Traylor from the practice squad.



: https://t.co/4YfytLbint pic.twitter.com/Gv3rbjtCJl — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 2, 2019

Cabinda, who was recently featured on HBO’s documentary series “Hard Knocks,” was released by the Oakland Raiders this past Saturday. The linebacker played in 10 games for the Raiders, started three, and recorded 21 total tackles with the team last year. Oakland signed Cabinda as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He’ll now join fellow Nittany Lion Amani Oruwariye in the Motor City. The cornerback was selected by the Lions No. 146 overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cabinda was a defensive standout in his time with the Nittany Lions. He tallied 286 total tackles in his four-year career in Happy Valley — the ninth-most in program history. Cabinda also recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his Penn State football career.

Now that he’s in Detroit, Cabinda will continue practicing with the team throughout the upcoming season. Of course, there’s always a chance the former #LinebackerU staple will be called up to the 53-man roster should he impress the team’s coaches.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

