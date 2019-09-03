Detroit Lions Sign Jason Cabinda To Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have signed former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda to their practice squad, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Cabinda, who was recently featured on HBO’s documentary series “Hard Knocks,” was released by the Oakland Raiders this past Saturday. The linebacker played in 10 games for the Raiders, started three, and recorded 21 total tackles with the team last year. Oakland signed Cabinda as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
He’ll now join fellow Nittany Lion Amani Oruwariye in the Motor City. The cornerback was selected by the Lions No. 146 overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Cabinda was a defensive standout in his time with the Nittany Lions. He tallied 286 total tackles in his four-year career in Happy Valley — the ninth-most in program history. Cabinda also recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his Penn State football career.
Now that he’s in Detroit, Cabinda will continue practicing with the team throughout the upcoming season. Of course, there’s always a chance the former #LinebackerU staple will be called up to the 53-man roster should he impress the team’s coaches.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Gameday Observations: Idaho
It was good (and certainly exciting) to be back in Beaver Stadium this weekend.
We Want To Hear About Your Experiences With The New Student Section, Parking Systems
As the kinks continue to get worked out with both, it remains to be seen whether the modifications were a net positive. For now, we want to hear about your experiences getting to and into the game and how you think the system could be further improved.
Send this to a friend
Comments