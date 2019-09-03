PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Detroit Lions Sign Jason Cabinda To Practice Squad

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
9/3/19 11:39 am

The Detroit Lions have signed former Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda to their practice squad, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Cabinda, who was recently featured on HBO’s documentary series “Hard Knocks,” was released by the Oakland Raiders this past Saturday. The linebacker played in 10 games for the Raiders, started three, and recorded 21 total tackles with the team last year. Oakland signed Cabinda as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He’ll now join fellow Nittany Lion Amani Oruwariye in the Motor City. The cornerback was selected by the Lions No. 146 overall in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cabinda was a defensive standout in his time with the Nittany Lions. He tallied 286 total tackles in his four-year career in Happy Valley — the ninth-most in program history. Cabinda also recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his Penn State football career.

Now that he’s in Detroit, Cabinda will continue practicing with the team throughout the upcoming season. Of course, there’s always a chance the former #LinebackerU staple will be called up to the 53-man roster should he impress the team’s coaches.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Gameday Observations: Idaho

It was good (and certainly exciting) to be back in Beaver Stadium this weekend.

We Want To Hear About Your Experiences With The New Student Section, Parking Systems

As the kinks continue to get worked out with both, it remains to be seen whether the modifications were a net positive. For now, we want to hear about your experiences getting to and into the game and how you think the system could be further improved.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend