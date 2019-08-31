Oakland Raiders Release Former Penn State Linebacker Jason Cabinda
Sorry, “Hard Knocks” fans. Spoiler alert!
The Oakland Raiders have cut former Penn State football linebacker Jason Cabinda from their 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.
Cabinda started three games for the Raiders in 2018 and recorded 21 total tackles throughout the season. Oakland signed him as an undrafted free agent in May of 2018. He was later promoted to the team’s active roster that October.
In his time at Penn State, Cabinda was a staple of #LinebackerU. He recorded 286 total tackles in his four-year career — the ninth-most in program history. The linebacker also posted 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his career with the Nittany Lions.
More recently, Cabinda was featured on HBO’s long-running series “Hard Knocks,” which follows an NFL team through training camp and tells players’ stories in a documentary-style format. The show’s most recent episode provided insight into Cabinda’s relationship with his mother and his journey to the NFL.
Although Cabinda is currently without a team, there’s a good chance he’ll get picked up by another NFL franchise before the regular season kicks off in just over a week.
