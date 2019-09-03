PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Health Promotion And Wellness Seeking Healthy Penn State Ambassadors

Staff | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
9/3/19 4:03 am

The Healthy Penn State initiative is looking for students to serve as ambassadors for the 2019-20 school year, according to a press release.

The initiative run by Health Promotion and Wellness aims to promote physical, mental, and spiritual health among Penn State students. Students from all majors interested in health promotion are encouraged to apply.

Ambassadors will work with health promotion staff and learn how to encourage healthy behaviors on campus through outreach events, social media, and meet-ups with clubs and organizations.

Participants will have the chance to help make a difference in Penn State students’ health as well as their own.

Requirements for ambassadors include attending the mandatory eight-hour training, one-hour bi-weekly meetings, and volunteering one to three hours per week to Healthy Penn State activities.

Students who are interested can apply here by Friday, September 6 and submit a copy of their unofficial transcript.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Andy

State College Spikes To Host 11th Annual THON Game

For their final home game of the season on Sunday, the State College Spikes will donate a portion of the ticket sales will benefit THON.

Penn State Summer Blood Donor Challenge To Host More Than 20 Blood Drives This Summer

Security Measures You Should Know For Movin’ On 2019

Penn State Blue Band Finds Newest Drum Major In Three-Year-Old

A special three-year-old had his biggest dream come true this weekend, when he marched, flipped, and walked like the Drum Major he’s always dreamt of being.

We Want To Hear About Your Experiences With The New Student Section, Parking Systems

As the kinks continue to get worked out with both, it remains to be seen whether the modifications were a net positive. For now, we want to hear about your experiences getting to and into the game and how you think the system could be further improved.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend