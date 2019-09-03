Health Promotion And Wellness Seeking Healthy Penn State Ambassadors

The Healthy Penn State initiative is looking for students to serve as ambassadors for the 2019-20 school year, according to a press release.

The initiative run by Health Promotion and Wellness aims to promote physical, mental, and spiritual health among Penn State students. Students from all majors interested in health promotion are encouraged to apply.

Ambassadors will work with health promotion staff and learn how to encourage healthy behaviors on campus through outreach events, social media, and meet-ups with clubs and organizations.

Participants will have the chance to help make a difference in Penn State students’ health as well as their own.

Requirements for ambassadors include attending the mandatory eight-hour training, one-hour bi-weekly meetings, and volunteering one to three hours per week to Healthy Penn State activities.

Students who are interested can apply here by Friday, September 6 and submit a copy of their unofficial transcript.

