Penn State Football Ranked No. 15 In AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football earned the No. 15 ranking in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
The Nittany Lions dominated Idaho in a 79-7 season-opening victory at Beaver Stadium. The Vandals were no match for James Franklin’s program, which completely overwhelmed the FCS outfit by scoring 10 total touchdowns and tacking on three field goals on Saturday.
A number of true freshmen — including blue-chip prospects Noah Cain, Devyn Ford, and Brandon Smith — made their Penn State debuts and played a significant number of snaps. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford also made his first start as the team’s first-string signal-caller.
This week’s ranking is tied for Penn State’s highest of the season after checking in at No. 15 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. In addition to the new AP Top 25 poll, the Nittany Lions stayed put at No. 14 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll.
No. 15 Penn State (1-0) will host Buffalo in week 2 of the 2019 season. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 back at Beaver Stadium.
