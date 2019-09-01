Jonas Brothers Visit Four Diamonds Teen At Hershey Medical Center

THON teen Lily Jordan got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday night.

Before their concert at Hersheypark Stadium, the Jonas Brothers stopped by the Hershey Medical Center to visit Jordan in her hospital room.

We’re a ‘Sucker’ for a great surprise! @fourdiamonds teen @hithereitslily had to miss the @jonasbrothers concert, but some special guests dropped by Penn State Children’s Hospital to visit her before the show pic.twitter.com/Rr23ERSsxJ — Penn State Hershey (@PennStHershey) September 1, 2019

Jordan couldn’t attend the concert, but she did get some 1-on-1 face-time with all three of the brothers, who also signed autographs and stuck around to pose for photos with her.

Visiting Jordan at Hershey Medical Center was just one part in a very busy day for Joe Jonas. He said he’d be tailgating around Happy Valley before Saturday’s football game between Penn State and Idaho, and he took that a step further by showing up at Beaver Stadium to take in the Nittany Lions’ 79-7 victory over the Vandals.

During the game, Jonas was introduced to the crowd alongside former Penn State football stars Miles Sanders and Shareef Miller, who both made the Philadelphia Eagles’ final 53-man roster out of training camp. Jonas unsurprisingly got the loudest cheer out of the trio during their media timeout, and he led a “We Are” chant with the 104,000-plus who attended Saturday’s game.

We're a sucker for @joejonas who was spotted at the @PennStateFball game.



Peep his @saquon shirt. pic.twitter.com/2QetcfgJ4g — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) August 31, 2019

Joe, Nick, and Kevin will be back in Happy Valley for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center. This will be the brothers’ second BJC performance as a band, and Joe’s third appearance at the arena. He performed at THON 2017 along with DNCE before showing up at Champs downtown for a surprise performance there.

