Penn State Women’s Soccer On Carli Lloyd’s NFL Offers: ‘Why Not?’

United States Women’s National team captain Carli Lloyd nailed a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice two weeks ago.

USWNT star @CarliLloyd is “seriously considering” pursuing a career as an NFL kicker, per @MrogersFOX



Hit 55-yard FG at Eagles practice

“Several NFL teams” have been in touch

One team offered her a preseason spotpic.twitter.com/yqD5MuXNDo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2019

Since the midfielder’s midfield effort, she’s reportedly received offers to kick for several NFL teams. She would be the first woman to play in the NFL if she accepted one of them. She’s continued to comment on her NFL prospects following the incident, responding to skeptics and even pulling out an Eagles-inspired celebration after scoring in Philadelphia last week.

Carli Lloyd repping the Eagles at the Linc pic.twitter.com/6qEF7IqYB5 — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) August 30, 2019

But Lloyd isn’t the only women’s soccer player with an interest in swapping football for football.

“I love football, football’s like, the best sport ever, minus soccer I guess,” said Penn State women’s soccer forward Ally Schlegel, who plays with an aggression and passion that suggests she’d fit in on a football field, last week.

Schlegel said her love for the game stems from her family of passionate fans.

“I remember being, like, 12 and I created this PowerPoint as to why my family should let me play Pop Warner football,” Schlegel said. “But then ECNL (Elites Club National League soccer, the nation’s top club league) started and I couldn’t.”

I’d love to see it,” she said of Lloyd’s opportunity.

Dambach was equally optimistic and impressed by Lloyd’s feat. The former national team assistant coach said that it’s difficult to say where massive success on the world stage will lead any player.

“You see female referees in the NFL, female coaches, why not go out there and see a female player as well?” she said.

The New Jersey native’s own NFL loyalties may have contributed to her support for the USWNT captain.

“If she can kick a 55-yard field goal, as an Eagles fan, I’d take her.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Gameday Observations: Idaho It was good (and certainly exciting) to be back in Beaver Stadium this weekend.