PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer On Carli Lloyd’s NFL Offers: ‘Why Not?’

Christina Cuppari | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
9/4/19 4:08 am

United States Women’s National team captain Carli Lloyd nailed a 55-yard field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice two weeks ago.

Since the midfielder’s midfield effort, she’s reportedly received offers to kick for several NFL teams. She would be the first woman to play in the NFL if she accepted one of them. She’s continued to comment on her NFL prospects following the incident, responding to skeptics and even pulling out an Eagles-inspired celebration after scoring in Philadelphia last week.

But Lloyd isn’t the only women’s soccer player with an interest in swapping football for football.

“I love football, football’s like, the best sport ever, minus soccer I guess,” said Penn State women’s soccer forward Ally Schlegel, who plays with an aggression and passion that suggests she’d fit in on a football field, last week.

Schlegel said her love for the game stems from her family of passionate fans.

“I remember being, like, 12 and I created this PowerPoint as to why my family should let me play Pop Warner football,” Schlegel said. “But then ECNL (Elites Club National League soccer, the nation’s top club league) started and I couldn’t.”

I’d love to see it,” she said of Lloyd’s opportunity.

Dambach was equally optimistic and impressed by Lloyd’s feat. The former national team assistant coach said that it’s difficult to say where massive success on the world stage will lead any player.

“You see female referees in the NFL, female coaches, why not go out there and see a female player as well?” she said.

The New Jersey native’s own NFL loyalties may have contributed to her support for the USWNT captain.

“If she can kick a 55-yard field goal, as an Eagles fan, I’d take her.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Gameday Observations: Idaho

It was good (and certainly exciting) to be back in Beaver Stadium this weekend.

‘Fight On, State’ Among Most Cliché Fight Songs

A recent study by sports data juggernaut FiveThirtyEight found that Penn State’s “Fight On, State” is among the most cliché fight songs in college sports.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend