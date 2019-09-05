Penn State Hoops Releases 2019-2020 Game Times, Broadcast Info

The majority of Penn State men’s basketball’s game times and broadcast designations for the 2019-2020 season is officially set in stone after the Big Ten released the information Thursday afternoon.

More than 25 games on our 2019-20 schedule are set with game times and broadcast partners. A few TBDs remain with information to come. https://t.co/yyVhzbPAdR #ClimbWithUs — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) September 5, 2019

Five of Penn State’s upcoming games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN’s family of channels, three will be on FS1, and the remaining 23 can be viewed on the Big Ten Network or streamed online. Should the Nittany Lions go deep into the Big Ten Tournament, they’ll either be seen on the Big Ten Network or nationally on CBS.

The Nittany Lions’ Big Ten home opener against Maryland will be broadcast on ESPN2. The match-up is set to kick off at 7 p.m.

Penn State will appear on ESPN2 on Wednesday, November 27 when the Nittany Lions face off against Ole Miss in the first game of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament. Should the team win, it’ll face the winner of Syracuse and Oklahoma State on Friday, November 29 on one of ESPN’s networks.

The full listing of the team’s game times and broadcast designations for the upcoming season can be found below:

November 5 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, 7 p.m., BTN+

November 9 vs. Wagner, TBD, BTN+

November 14 at Georgetown (Gavitt Games), FS1, 6:30 p.m.

November 19 vs. Bucknell, 6:30 p.m., BTN

November 23 vs. Yale, TBD, BTN/BTN+

November 27 vs. Mississippi (NIT Season Tip-Off), 5 p.m., ESPN2

November 29 vs. Oklahoma State or Syracuse (NIT Season Tip-Off), TBA, ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN News

December 4 vs. Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), Time/TV TBD

December 7 at Ohio State, TBD, BTN

December 10 vs. Maryland, 7 p.m., ESPN2

December 14 vs. Alabama, 2 p.m., BTN

December 20 vs. Central Connecticut State, 6 p.m., BTN

December 29 vs. Cornell, 12 p.m., ESPNU

January 4 vs. Iowa (The Palestra, Philadelphia), 2 p.m., BTN

January 7 at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

January 11 vs. Wisconsin, TBD, BTN

January 15 at Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN

January 18 vs. Ohio State, 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

January 22 at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN

January 29 vs. Indiana, 8:30 p.m., BTN

February 1 at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN

February 4 at Michigan State, 8 p.m., BTN

February 8 vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN

February 11 at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN

February 15 vs. Northwestern, 12 p.m., BTN

February 18 vs. Illinois, 6:30 p.m., FS1

February 23 at Indiana, 12 p.m., FS1

February 26 vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

February 29 at Iowa, 2 p.m., BTN

March 3 vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

March 7 at Northwestern, 4 p.m., BTN

March 11-15 – Big Ten Conference Tournament, BTN & CBS

