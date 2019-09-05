Penn State Hoops Releases 2019-2020 Game Times, Broadcast Info
The majority of Penn State men’s basketball’s game times and broadcast designations for the 2019-2020 season is officially set in stone after the Big Ten released the information Thursday afternoon.
Five of Penn State’s upcoming games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN’s family of channels, three will be on FS1, and the remaining 23 can be viewed on the Big Ten Network or streamed online. Should the Nittany Lions go deep into the Big Ten Tournament, they’ll either be seen on the Big Ten Network or nationally on CBS.
The Nittany Lions’ Big Ten home opener against Maryland will be broadcast on ESPN2. The match-up is set to kick off at 7 p.m.
Penn State will appear on ESPN2 on Wednesday, November 27 when the Nittany Lions face off against Ole Miss in the first game of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament. Should the team win, it’ll face the winner of Syracuse and Oklahoma State on Friday, November 29 on one of ESPN’s networks.
The full listing of the team’s game times and broadcast designations for the upcoming season can be found below:
November 5 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, 7 p.m., BTN+
November 9 vs. Wagner, TBD, BTN+
November 14 at Georgetown (Gavitt Games), FS1, 6:30 p.m.
November 19 vs. Bucknell, 6:30 p.m., BTN
November 23 vs. Yale, TBD, BTN/BTN+
November 27 vs. Mississippi (NIT Season Tip-Off), 5 p.m., ESPN2
November 29 vs. Oklahoma State or Syracuse (NIT Season Tip-Off), TBA, ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN News
December 4 vs. Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), Time/TV TBD
December 7 at Ohio State, TBD, BTN
December 10 vs. Maryland, 7 p.m., ESPN2
December 14 vs. Alabama, 2 p.m., BTN
December 20 vs. Central Connecticut State, 6 p.m., BTN
December 29 vs. Cornell, 12 p.m., ESPNU
January 4 vs. Iowa (The Palestra, Philadelphia), 2 p.m., BTN
January 7 at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
January 11 vs. Wisconsin, TBD, BTN
January 15 at Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN
January 18 vs. Ohio State, 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
January 22 at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN
January 29 vs. Indiana, 8:30 p.m., BTN
February 1 at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
February 4 at Michigan State, 8 p.m., BTN
February 8 vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN
February 11 at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN
February 15 vs. Northwestern, 12 p.m., BTN
February 18 vs. Illinois, 6:30 p.m., FS1
February 23 at Indiana, 12 p.m., FS1
February 26 vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
February 29 at Iowa, 2 p.m., BTN
March 3 vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
March 7 at Northwestern, 4 p.m., BTN
March 11-15 – Big Ten Conference Tournament, BTN & CBS
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
IFC, Panhel To Sponsor ‘Greek Tailgate’ Before Home Football Games
The tailgates, which were planned with the help of the university, are intended to “provide a safer, more positive regulated experience for our community.”
Nobody Knows How To Party Like Penn State (Or The Jonas Brothers)
Nick Jonas let the crowd know that, “Nobody knows how to party like Penn State,” and he was certainly right. The Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour took its historic stop in Happy Valley for a night students will never forget.
Send this to a friend
Comments