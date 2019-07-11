Penn State To Play Ole Miss In NIT Season Tip-Off
Penn State men’s basketball announced Thursday morning that it will play Ole Miss in the first round of the 2019 NIT Season Tip-Off tournament on Wednesday, November 27, at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.
Elsewhere in the tournament, Syracuse and Oklahoma State will square off in a game of their own. The winner of each game will move on to the tournament’s championship game on Friday, November 29, at 9 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Ticket information for the Penn State-Ole Miss matchup will be announced at a later date.
2019 would mark the first time the Nittany Lions have played in this preseason NIT tournament, which moved from Madison Square Garden to Brooklyn back in 2015. This won’t be the first tournament Penn State has played at the home of the Brooklyn Nets, however. The team played in the Legends Classic in 2017 and the Barclays Center Classic in 2013.
Penn State will also host Bucknell and Yale to kick off the 2019 NIT Season Tip-Off event. The Nittany Lions will welcome the Bison to the Bryce Jordan Center on November 19 and will host the Bulldogs on November 23.
You can find more information about Penn State men’s basketball’s trip to Brooklyn and the NIT Season Tip-Off here.
