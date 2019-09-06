Saquon Barkley Featured In ‘This Is SportsCenter’ Commercial

Saquon Barkley can finally add “actor” to his already-impressive resume.

The New York Giants running back was featured in ESPN’s latest “This is SportsCenter” commercial that appeared on its YouTube channel Friday afternoon. To no one’s surprise, the comedic bit revolved around Saquon’s legendary quads.

Barkley is seen sitting at a meeting being held by popular ESPN anchor Stan Verrett when he suddenly gets texts that appear on the screen from fellow anchor Neil Everett.

Everett sends his colleague several texts asking him if he’s “noticed Saquon’s quads?” or “ever asked [Saquon] for his leg day routine?”. Barkley sits in the meeting room confused and embarrassed as Verrett tries to delete his texts. He simply shakes his head as the awkward situation plays out and asks “…my workout routine?”

Verrett is hardly the first person to be interested in Saquon’s quads. His former Giants teammate Odell Beckham Jr. famously nicknamed the Nittany Lion “SaQuads” when he saw the running back’s muscular legs in person for the first time.

Lol exactly Saquads is sticking forever!! @saquon https://t.co/bPEhkWhiGc — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 31, 2018

Barkley now sits in distinguished company with other athletes featured in “This is SportsCenter” commercials. The famous ads have been running since 1994, putting star athletes such as Tiger Woods and Rob Gronkowski in full uniform at ESPN’s headquarters in hilarious situations with different anchors.

If professional football somehow doesn’t work out for Barkley over the next few years, a career in acting could certainly be in his future.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

