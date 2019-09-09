Flo Rida, Foster The People Highlight Movin’ On Artist Survey

The semester may have just started, but it’s never too early to think about Movin’ On. The festival released its annual artist survey on Friday, and the various selections did not disappoint.

From Flo Rida and Foster The People, to YBN Cordae, Bazzi, and Megan Thee Stallian (hot girl summer, anyone?) there’s surely something to satisfy music tastes of all kinds.

Make your voice heard and fill out our Artist Survey! Your feedback will help us create the lineup for Movin’ On 2020….Link in Bio! pic.twitter.com/Z2mIgTMVqs — Penn State Movin' On (@psumovinon) September 6, 2019

You can fill out the 2020 survey here. If there are other artists you would also like Movin’ On to consider, a separate option at the bottom allows for additional suggestions.

Last year’s festival featured a slate of performances from Bryce Vine, Snakehips, ASAP Ferg, and Grouplove. With the exception of not having a backup plan in the event of bad weather, the festival has done a pretty good job of keeping Penn Staters entertained.

Per usual, Movin’ On will take place May 1 on the last day of classes.

