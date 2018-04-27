Movin’ On Festival Ends Early Due To Lightning
Update 8:52 p.m.: Movin’ On now says the remainder of the festival is canceled. Logic will not perform.
Original story: Penn State’s annual end-of-year student music festival is evacuating as of 8:30 p.m. Friday due to lightning in the area. Those outside are encouraged to seek shelter in cars, at home, or in the IM Building.
A Penn State alert says the show is canceled.
The National Weather Service announced just moments before that strong thunderstorms would affect parts of Clearfield, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair, and Cambria counties until 9:15 p.m.
We’ll continue to provide updates as this situation develops.
Disable ad block to continue reading.
Comments