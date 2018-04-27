Movin’ On Festival Ends Early Due To Lightning

Update 8:52 p.m.: Movin’ On now says the remainder of the festival is canceled. Logic will not perform.

Due to severe weather and thunderstorm warnings, we unfortunately have to cancel the remainder of the festival. We encourage everyone to seek shelter. Please stay safe. — Penn State Movin' On (@psumovinon) April 28, 2018

Original story: Penn State’s annual end-of-year student music festival is evacuating as of 8:30 p.m. Friday due to lightning in the area. Those outside are encouraged to seek shelter in cars, at home, or in the IM Building.

A Penn State alert says the show is canceled.

01PSU AlertU-P: Lightning in the area of Movin On. Seek shelter in cars, residence or you may go the IM building. Show is cancelled. — PSU Alert UPark (@PSUAlertUP) April 28, 2018

The National Weather Service announced just moments before that strong thunderstorms would affect parts of Clearfield, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair, and Cambria counties until 9:15 p.m.

We’ll continue to provide updates as this situation develops.

