Penn State Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 4 In Week Two Division I Poll
Penn State women’s volleyball clocked in at No. 4 in the 2019 AVCA Division I Week Two coaches poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
The team moved up two spots from its previous ranking at No. 6.
The Nittany Lions join fellow Big Ten programs such as Nebraska (No. 2), Minnesota (No. 8), and Wisconsin (No. 9) in the top 10. Illinois plummeted from No. 5 to No. 14 following back-to-back losses to No. 12 Washington and Colorado this past week.
Penn State continued its impressive start to the season this week with consecutive sweeps over Iowa State and LSU in the Cyclone Invitational. Sophomore right side Jonni Parker led the team with 21 kills in the tournament, while middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord tallied an impressive seven blocks. Hord already has 19 blocks on the season — five more than she had at this point in 2018.
Russ Rose’s program will return to Rec Hall this weekend for a 2018 NCAA Elite Eight rematch against No. 1 Stanford at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13. The Nittany Lions will also take on No. 10 Oregon at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14.
