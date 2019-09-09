Tickets to See Bob Dylan and His Band Go On Sale Sept. 20
Madison House Presents will bring Bob Dylan & His Band live and in concert to Penn State at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Eisenhower Auditorium.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets cost $89.50 and $63.50.
Students save $25 on tickets. Student-priced tickets will be available at the venue box office only with a valid University Park ID.
For ticketing information, visit the Center for the Performing Arts online or call 814-863-0255 or 800-ARTS-TIX.
Tickets are subject to applicable service charges. Event time and date are subject to change. The event is produced by Madison House Presents.
