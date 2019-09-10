Borough Council Defers Decision On Downtown Cat Cafe

The State College Borough Council addressed a request for a zoning text amendment that would allow for the establishment of a cat cafe at the former location of Crunchee Muncheesat its Monday meeting.

The request, submitted by Sharon Myers, indicated that the planned cafe would serve food and drinks, but would also feature “fully-vetted, adoptable cats” that patrons would be able to adopt roaming around inside and socializing with (rubbing up against the legs of) customers.

The cats would be provided by local animal shelters, and the cafe would provide an “outlet” for cat adoption. If a patron decides to adopt a cat, the cafe will work with shelters to coordinate the process.

Council voted to defer a decision on the amendment to the planning commission, but several members were reluctant to consider it at all. Councilwoman Theresa Lafer noted that if adoptions were not controlled and potential owners were not considered properly, adopted animals could be improperly turned loose, especially if they were adopted by students.

“Students can’t always take their pets with them,” she said. “And then they get dumped out on the street again.”

Council President Evan Myers emphasized the café’s role as a middleman in the adoption process.

“This cafe is just going to connect you as kind of an ancillary service,” he argued.

With a 4-3 decision, the council narrowly carried the motion to accept and defer the request to the Borough Planning Commission, which meets on the first Wednesday and third Thursday of every month.

