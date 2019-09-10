PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Sam Ficken Signs Contract With New York Jets

By Matt DiSanto
9/10/19 2:56 pm

Update, September 10: The New York Jets officially announced Ficken’s signing at 3:04 p.m. and the subsequent release of kicker Kaare Vedvik.

Original Story: The New York Jets are expected to sign former Penn State football kicker Sam Ficken, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ficken was brought in for a workout with the Jets Tuesday along with four other free agent kickers. After impressing coaches and performing well in the practice, he’ll likely make his way onto the team for its week two match-up against the Cleveland Browns.

New York began searching for a new kicker after current kicker Kaare Vedvik missed a 45-yard field goal and an extra point in the team’s 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. He’ll presumably be cut to make room for Ficken.

The former Penn State standout and NFL journeyman has bounced around many teams throughout his professional career, including the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers. Ficken was cut by the Packers just before the season began a few weeks ago.

Although he’s lacked NFL success, Ficken had a great career in Happy Valley. He successfully converted 54 out of his 75 field goal attempts and more than 97 percent of his extra points with the Nittany Lions throughout his four-year career.

Ficken is especially famous for his performance in the Pinstripe Bowl. His 44-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter extended the game against Boston College before he won it with an extra point in overtime. That point gave Penn State its first bowl victory of the post-sanctions era.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week One Roundup

Saquon Barkley got off on the right foot this weekend with a huge 59-yard rush, while Cameron Wake broke the 100-sack milestone.

Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s Kaitlyn Hord Named Big Ten Player Of The Week

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 4 In Week Two Division I Poll

Dress For Success: Where To Find Business Professional Attire In State College

You can check “worrying about finding a suit” off your to-do list. If you’re on the hunt for business professional, peep our new guide.

James Franklin Open To Continuing Penn State-Pitt Football Series

“We’re open to discussions, but it has to make sense for Pitt and it has to make sense for Penn State.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend