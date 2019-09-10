Sam Ficken Signs Contract With New York Jets

Update, September 10: The New York Jets officially announced Ficken’s signing at 3:04 p.m. and the subsequent release of kicker Kaare Vedvik.

Original Story: The New York Jets are expected to sign former Penn State football kicker Sam Ficken, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Jets are expected to sign FA K Sam Ficken, who won the kicker workout today. He was most recently with the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2019

Ficken was brought in for a workout with the Jets Tuesday along with four other free agent kickers. After impressing coaches and performing well in the practice, he’ll likely make his way onto the team for its week two match-up against the Cleveland Browns.

New York began searching for a new kicker after current kicker Kaare Vedvik missed a 45-yard field goal and an extra point in the team’s 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. He’ll presumably be cut to make room for Ficken.

The former Penn State standout and NFL journeyman has bounced around many teams throughout his professional career, including the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers. Ficken was cut by the Packers just before the season began a few weeks ago.

Although he’s lacked NFL success, Ficken had a great career in Happy Valley. He successfully converted 54 out of his 75 field goal attempts and more than 97 percent of his extra points with the Nittany Lions throughout his four-year career.

Ficken is especially famous for his performance in the Pinstripe Bowl. His 44-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter extended the game against Boston College before he won it with an extra point in overtime. That point gave Penn State its first bowl victory of the post-sanctions era.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Dress For Success: Where To Find Business Professional Attire In State College You can check “worrying about finding a suit” off your to-do list. If you’re on the hunt for business professional, peep our new guide.