Green Bay Packers Release Former Penn State Kicker Sam Ficken

The Green Bay Packers released former Penn State football kicker Sam Ficken Saturday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

By releasing Ficken, the Packers will move forward with franchise kicker Mason Crosby, who has been with the program since 2007.

This is just the latest development in Ficken’s professional career. The NFL journeyman has bounced around between a number of teams including the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks. Ficken was previously claimed by the Packers off waivers back in April.

There’s still a good chance Ficken will get picked up by another team before the regular season begins in just over a week. The Chicago Bears, who have struggled at the position lately, could be a potential landing spot for the former Penn State kicker.

Despite his eclectic NFL career, Ficken will always be remembered fondly in Happy Valley. He successfully converted 54 out of his 75 field goal attempts and more than 97 percent of his extra points with the Nittany Lions from 2011-2014.

And who could forget Ficken’s performance in the Pinstripe Bowl? His 44-yard field goal at the end of regulation extended the game against Boston College before he won it with an extra point in overtime. That extra point secured the Nittany Lions’ first bowl victory of the post-sanctions era.

