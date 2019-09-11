Beaver Stadium Parking Sold Out Ahead Of Pitt Game

Penn State Athletics announced that all pre-paid parking passes have sold out ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Stripe Out game against Pitt.

The parking lots surrounding Beaver Stadium will open at 6:30 a.m. — 30 minutes prior to the previously-announced opening time of 7 a.m. for noon kickoffs. Athletics is expecting a “near-capacity crowd” for the 100th-ever meeting between Penn State and Pitt, which is also the final meeting between the teams in their current four-game series.

The #RunYourRoute one-way traffic pattern will take effect at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Fans without parking passes won’t be allowed to drive through the one-way traffic pattern once it begins.

Penn State also listed a number of alternatives for fans who don’t have parking passes for this weekend’s game. Fans can park in the various garages found in downtown State College, and they can also utilize the on-campus parking decks and lots. If you choose the second option, Athletics is encouraging you to access the East, Eisenhower, and Red A lot on West Campus through the West parking zone, which is accessible from Park Ave. via North Atherton Street.

You can also park in the Grange Fair Satellite Lot if you don’t have a permit for Saturday’s game. Fans without parking passes are also encouraged to use the CATA and Fullington shuttle system and Uber in order to arrive at Beaver Stadium for the game.

Penn State’s third and final non-conference contest of the 2019 season will get started at noon on Saturday.

