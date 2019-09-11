Penn State Ranked No. 18 Best Public University In America

U.S. News and World Report released its annual university rankings once again this week, and Penn State moved up slightly compared to previous years.

Out of all universities in the country, Penn State came in at No. 57 in the 2020 rankings, tied with Florida State, Purdue, Miami (FL), and Pitt. The university’s ranking is up two spots from 2019’s, which was No. 59.

Penn State trails fellow Big Ten schools such as Wisconsin (No. 46), Illinois (No. 48), and Ohio State (No. 54) in the overall national rankings.

While it failed to reach the top 50 in the overall rankings, Penn State checks in as the No. 18 public university in the country. That list also includes Michigan (No. 3), Wisconsin (No. 13), Illinois (tied with Texas at No. 14), and Ohio State (No. 17). Penn State tied with Flordia State, Purdue, and Pitt on this list as well.

The university moved up once again in this category. It was ranked the No. 20 public university in the country in last year’s list.

Penn State also comes in as the No. 30 best school for veterans, tied with Purdue, Miami (FL), and Florida State once again. This list considered specific criteria that apply to veterans such as the school’s affordability and whether or not it is certified for the G.I. Bill.

According to the publication, Penn State’s overall rating was a 61/100 — up one point from 2019’s rankings. The rating takes many factors into account, including overall cost and financial aid, size, campus services, graduation rate, “expert opinion,” social mobility, and safety, among others. Despite that, the list is pretty subjective, so don’t lose sleep over Penn State being tied with Pitt.

