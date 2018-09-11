PSU news by
Penn State Ranks Among The Top 20 Best Public Universities In America

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
9/11/18 8:37 am

U.S News & World Report released its annual ranking of universities across the nation earlier today, and while Penn State remained on the list, it fell a few spots from previous years.

Out of all American universities, Penn State came in at No. 59 on the 2019 rankings, tying other schools including Southern Methodist University, the University of Washington, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

The national ranking marks a seven place drop from Penn State’s previous ranking at No. 52 for 2018. Penn State also fell behind seven of the fourteen Big Ten schools. In the national ranking, Northwestern (10), Michigan (27), the University of Illinois (49), the University of Wisconsin (49), Rutgers (56), Purdue (56), and Ohio State (56) all ranked ahead of Penn State.

However, despite not being named among the top 50 national universities, Penn State did tie with the University of Washington for No. 20 in the Top Public Schools of 2019 rankings.

Penn State fell behind several other Big Ten schools in the public school ranking, including Michigan (4), the University of Illinois (13), the University of Wisconsin (15), Purdue University (17), Ohio State (17), and Rutgers (17).

Despite this, Penn State still beat out Pitt (26) and the University of Maryland (22) to secure its ranking in the top 20 public universities nationwide.

According to U.S News, Penn State’s overall ranking score was a 60 out of 100. The methodology behind their rankings is fairly subjective. It’s based on several different aspects such as university outcomes (retention rates, graduation rate performance, social mobility), faculty resources (class size, salary), expert opinion (peer and high school counselor assessment), and various other miscellaneous categories (alumni giving, financial resources, etc.).

Though Penn State may not have ranked number one nationally according to US News & World Report’s official ranking, we know the school’s still number one in your hearts.

Emma Dieter

Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Social Media editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

