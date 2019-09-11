Service Frequency Increases For Beaver Avenue Campus Shuttle, Four Zagster Bike-Share Stations Added

Penn State transportation services have substantially expanded this fall. An additional shuttle will run the Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue route, and new Zagster stations have been placed on campus and downtown.

The addition of a second shuttle to the Beaver Avenue route ups service frequency for its 16 stops from every 35 minutes to every 20 minutes. The Beaver Avenue shuttle runs on weekdays between 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. for Fall and Spring, and the 23-stop Campus Shuttle via College Avenue operates year-round, every 15 minutes on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Both the Beaver and College Avenue shuttle services are free and ADA-accessible. You can track the shuttles in real-time and get updates and arrival predictions via the TransLoc Rider app or psutransloc.com.

The Zagster bike-share program has expanded from 17 to 21 stations, with four new stations on South Allen Street across from the State College Borough Building, near the Willard Building, Nittany Hall, and the Land and Water Research Building.

Year-long Zagster memberships are available at $25 for students and $35 for faculty and staff. If you want to learn more or sign up for a membership, click here.

