PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Applications Open To Apply To Happy Valley LaunchBox

By Mackenzie Cullen
9/12/19 4:16 am

As startup culture grows, it offers an increasing number of young, innovative entrepreneurs a chance to merge creativity and technology to turn a profit. But discussions of vision, the future, and “the Uber of ____” often leave out the thousands of hours that go into laying a stable foundation underneath world-changing ideas.

The Idea TestLab is returning to Happy Valley LaunchBox this fall to help local entrepreneurs turn these ideas into feasible businesses.

Applications to join the TestLab are due September 15. Teams accepted will meet weekly for four two-hour sessions from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday in October. Participating teams will also have 24-hour access to the LaunchBox during the program, one-on-one mentoring, and up to $3,000 for customer discovery.

“All businesses start with an idea. The trick is finding out how to turn one into a viable business. This is what we focus on in the Idea TestLab,” Lee Erickson, chief amplifier at Happy Valley LaunchBox, said in a release.
“We work to give people the tools they need and to demystify the process of starting a business.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and everything about Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__ for quality content.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mackenzie

NRT Presents: ‘Steel Magnolias’

You can catch “Steel Magnolias” at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12 through Saturday, September 14 in 111 Forum.

Penn State Sophomore Chosen As ‘The Lucky One’ For Taylor Swift Private Listening Session

Penn State Upgrades From Lynda.com To LinkedIn Learning

Top Five Moments From Penn State & Pitt’s Most Recent Four-Game Series

Take a look back at some of the most iconic Penn State moments against Pitt over the last three years.

The State Of The Secondary Market For Student Football Tickets

Penn State economics professor Jadrian Wooten weighs shares his thoughts on the world without the student ticket exchange.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend