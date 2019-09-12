Applications Open To Apply To Happy Valley LaunchBox

As startup culture grows, it offers an increasing number of young, innovative entrepreneurs a chance to merge creativity and technology to turn a profit. But discussions of vision, the future, and “the Uber of ____” often leave out the thousands of hours that go into laying a stable foundation underneath world-changing ideas.

The Idea TestLab is returning to Happy Valley LaunchBox this fall to help local entrepreneurs turn these ideas into feasible businesses.

Applications to join the TestLab are due September 15. Teams accepted will meet weekly for four two-hour sessions from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday in October. Participating teams will also have 24-hour access to the LaunchBox during the program, one-on-one mentoring, and up to $3,000 for customer discovery.

“All businesses start with an idea. The trick is finding out how to turn one into a viable business. This is what we focus on in the Idea TestLab,” Lee Erickson, chief amplifier at Happy Valley LaunchBox, said in a release.

“We work to give people the tools they need and to demystify the process of starting a business.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and everything about Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__ for quality content.

Top Five Moments From Penn State & Pitt’s Most Recent Four-Game Series Take a look back at some of the most iconic Penn State moments against Pitt over the last three years.