How Do Penn Staters Feel About Pitt vs. Penn State?

Call it what you want, but when the Nittany Lions take the field inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday, it will mark the end of a longstanding tradition and historic era.

It doesn’t matter if you think of it as an intense rivalry or a secured dub in the win column. There’s no denying the fact that no other team has played Penn State more than Pitt has in its program history.

Earlier this week, we asked you to share your thoughts about the Nittany Lions vs. Panthers matchup, as the series between the two teams officially comes to a close. As always, your responses did not disappoint.

Is The Matchup A Rivalry?

“Yes. Growing up in the Pittsburgh area most kids either went to Pitt or Penn State after high school. As a Penn State fan in Pitt territory, having to listen to their fans for 18 years made me hate that team more than any other. I’m of the opinion that Pitt hates us more than we hate them, but that doesn’t remove any of the fun of shutting them up to the tune of, oh I don’t know, 51-6.”

“Not a rivalry. Pitt has been terrible for a long time. You have to be in your mid-40s to remember when this series mattered.”

“Absolutely. When you have kids who played with or against each other in high school and often times went on recruiting trips together, it adds even more spice to the matchup. Plus, generations of alumni/fans from both schools grew up with this game. It’s these traditions that set the college game apart from the NFL.”

“Yes, but only for one week a year. This isn’t a year-round worry for the fanbase like college football’s best rivalries are.”

“Being a Pittsburgh native, and growing up with only glimpsing memories of my family watching the games, this was great to see. I was able to see my Nittany Lions win in my home city, as well in Beaver Stadium. And the smack talk with my native Pittsburgh friends, with the bragging rights, has been awesome!”

“NO, it’s not a rivalry. Certainly not for PSU. It’s a warmup game for Penn State whereas it’s apparently Pitt’s Super Bowl! How sad. Let’s beat the tar out of Pitt on Saturday and then never see them again. Please.”

What Is Your All-Time Favorite Memory From The Pitt-Penn State Series?

“Going to the 2018 game in Pittsburgh, freezing our butts off in the pouring rain, getting into it with Pitt fans, and then proceeding to destroy them 51-6. Singing “Eat Shit Pitt” during Sweet Caroline. Seeing their students and fan sections thin out so we could get right behind the Penn State bench and high-five the players.”

“With Dan Marino driving toward the student section end zone, Pitt fumbled the ball. Penn State recovered at about the two-yard line. Beaver Stadium went nuts.”

“Penn State’s glorious 48-14 beatdown of the overrated and highly arrogant Panthers in 1981. Tears flowed like rivers in the alleyways of Pittsburgh. It was a historically wonderful day.”

“Has to be the 48-14 game. We were at a wedding (two Penn State alumni). When the ceremony started Penn State was down 14-0. We went into the ceremony in an obviously dour mood. Since it was a time before the Internet, nobody was able to follow game inside the church. When we came out, Penn State was a few touchdowns up. That made for an incredibly wild reception. Don’t remember much after that except that I have numerous 48-14 buttons I will be wearing this weekend.”

But not everyone felt the need to use words when reminiscing about their favorite memories…

Same, man. Same.

What In-State Opponent Should Penn State Schedule Next?

“Not Temple or Pitt. Only small cupcakes to pad the schedule until the College Football Playoff changes.”

“Nothing says ‘strength of schedule’ like a 107-0 win over Lebanon Valley.

“I hate the argument that it’s not worth the risk to play Pitt and that we’d have nothing to gain. I don’t think that’s true. It’s still an FBS opponent from a major conference and not some glorified scrimmage against an FCS team. Plus it can still be billed as a rivalry match-up so even when Pitt is on a down year (like always), there’s enough hype that we can get a good game. Also, with the way our fans travel it’s almost like playing in a neutral field at Heinz Field.”

“Allegheny College. Coach Franklin will call a timeout in the 4th quarter to get the proper punt block formation called when Penn State is up 91-0.”

“Which one would gall the Pitt fanbase the most? Maybe Bucknell.”

“Just try to continue the Pitt/Penn State rivalry forever.”

Editor’s Note: Some of these responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

Top Five Moments From Penn State & Pitt’s Most Recent Four-Game Series Take a look back at some of the most iconic Penn State moments against Pitt over the last three years.