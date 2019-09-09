Alumni, We Want To Know What You Think About End Of The Pitt-Penn State Series

Penn State football has played Pitt more than it has any other team, yet this Saturday will be the final time they meet for the foreseeable future.

Penn State will play Pitt for the 100th time in program history this Saturday.

Some call it a rivalry. Others think that proximity doesn’t put these programs on the same level. Regardless, the series dates all the way back to 1893, so it’s a shame to see the tradition come to an end.

Alumni, especially those of you who have witnessed the peak of the intrastate battle, we want to know how you feel about the end of this matchup. Share your thoughts in the form below:

