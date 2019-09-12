Penn State Hoops To Host Delaware For Tornado Relief Exhibition

Penn State men’s basketball will host Delaware for an exhibition game on Sunday, October 27 to raise funds for LSU and the town of Ruston, Louisiana, the team announced Thursday morning. The city was hit by a tornado last spring.

The Nittany Lions are 10-0 against Delaware in their series dating back more than 40 years. The preseason match-up at the Bryce Jordan Center is slated for a noon tip-off.

General admission tickets to the exhibition game will cost $10 apiece, while students can get theirs for $5 each. Parking at the BJC for the event will be free.

Tickets will go on sale through the Penn State Athletics Ticket Office and online beginning at 10:00 a.m. on September 24.

All ticket proceeds will go toward the relief effort. Funds will be used to aid LSU students, faculty, and staff as well as repair and rebuild parts of campus affected by the EF3 twister that hit the university in April 2019.

This is the third-straight year Penn State’s program has participated in an exhibition to help those who have been affected by natural disasters. The team traveled to West Virginia in 2018 and Lafayette in 2017 to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts.

