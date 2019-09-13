Three-Star Offensive Tackle Ibrahim Traore Commits To Penn State
Penn State football added its sixth offensive lineman to the recruiting class of 2020 with Ibrahim Traore’s commitment on Friday morning.
Traore chose Penn State over Indiana, Miami, and Ole Miss, among others. The New York City native is ranked as the sixth-best player in his home state and the 70th-best offensive tackle in the country according to 247sports.com. He joins five other three-star offensive linemen in James Franklin’s recruiting class of 2020.
Coming in at 6’5″ and 290-pounds, Traore was a force during his junior season at Frederick Douglass Academy, garnering plenty of attention from programs across the country. His size and speed will make him a valuable addition to Matt Limegrover’s offensive line unit.
Check out some of Traore’s pancake blocks from his junior season of high school football here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State and Pitt: One Last Time…
“Fans should get there early, stay late, and be loud. Do honor to the men who played 99 games spanning 126 years. They got up early and stayed late, because they knew the team 120 miles away was also focused on that game above all others.”
A Brief History Of Pitt’s Panther Logos
The University of Pittsburgh is clearly not a graphic design school.
Pat Narduzzi On Penn State Football’s Signal Changes: ‘Usually The People Who Are Paranoid Are The People Stealing Them’
Pat Narduzzi On Penn State Football’s Signal Changes: ‘Usually The People Who Are Paranoid Are The People Stealing Them’
Send this to a friend
Comments