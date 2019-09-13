Three-Star Offensive Tackle Ibrahim Traore Commits To Penn State

Penn State football added its sixth offensive lineman to the recruiting class of 2020 with Ibrahim Traore’s commitment on Friday morning.

Traore chose Penn State over Indiana, Miami, and Ole Miss, among others. The New York City native is ranked as the sixth-best player in his home state and the 70th-best offensive tackle in the country according to 247sports.com. He joins five other three-star offensive linemen in James Franklin’s recruiting class of 2020.

Coming in at 6’5″ and 290-pounds, Traore was a force during his junior season at Frederick Douglass Academy, garnering plenty of attention from programs across the country. His size and speed will make him a valuable addition to Matt Limegrover’s offensive line unit.

Check out some of Traore’s pancake blocks from his junior season of high school football here.

