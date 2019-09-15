PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Chris Fowler Says Penn State’s Student Section Is The Best In The Country

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/15/19 9:18 am

ESPN play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler was in Happy Valley for Penn State football’s contest against Pitt, and he said that the Nittany Lions had the best student section in the country prior to kickoff.

Fowler was walking off the field of Beaver Stadium during the weather delay that pushed kickoff back to 12:40 p.m. when a few students in the front row got his attention to ask him the burning question: Which student section is the best in the country?

Last year, Texas A&M’s 12th Man beat out Nittanyville and the student sections at LSU and Clemson to win ESPN’s student section of the year award as part of the #LiveMasStudentSectionChallenge. If Fowler’s vote of confidence is any indication, Penn State just might have a chance to dethrone the Aggies and win the award this year.

Fowler’s support for Nittanyville shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone — especially after he said sitting in the Penn State student section helped him fall in love with college football on Friday. He had a Penn State season ticket because his father was a professor at the university, and his first game at Beaver Stadium was on September 14, 1974 — exactly 45 years before he was in the booth for the team’s 100th meeting with Pitt.

Typically, Fowler’s broadcast partners are Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor, but he called Saturday’s game with former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe. Sean McDonough, a Syracuse alum who’s usually the play-by-play man with Blackledge and Rowe, called the Orange’s game against No. 1 Clemson with Herbstreit and Taylor instead because he received his alma mater’s highest alumni award on Friday.

The Penn State student section was clad in white as part of the Stripe Out game, and it was in full voice throughout Saturday’s 17-10 Nittany Lion win over the Panthers.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Micah Parsons’ Performance Against Pitt Among His Finest As A Nittany Lion

The 6’3″, 245-pound star of a linebacker used an emotional, passionate performance to register a Penn State-leading nine tackles against the Panthers.

Penn State-Pitt Series Ends In Fitting Fashion

Penn State-Pitt Football Game Delayed Due To Severe Weather In Centre County

No. 13 Penn State Football Survives Pitt 17-10 In 100th Meeting Between Teams

Penn State snuck by Pitt 17-10 in an amazing installment of the Keystone Classic.

Special Teams Plays Key Role In Penn State Football’s 17-10 Victory Over Pitt

Several plays on special teams shifted some much-needed momentum to the Nittany Lions Saturday.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend