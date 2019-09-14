PSU news by
Penn State-Pitt Football Game Delayed Due To Severe Weather In Centre County

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/14/19 11:42 am

Update 12:03 p.m.: “We are open for business.”

Beaver Stadium’s PA announcer just confirmed that today’s game will kick off at 12:40 p.m. Entry into the stadium has also resumed, and it looks like we’re going to have a football game to watch sooner rather than later.

Update 11:55 a.m.: Penn State said that the two teams could potentially return to pre-game warmups at 12:05 p.m., the stadium’s gates are tentatively set to open at 12:10 p.m., and kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 12:40 p.m. If lightning continues to strike around Beaver Stadium, however, the delay will continue.

Security personnel has taken the field on the sidelines, and students who entered the stadium early flooded down the bleachers shortly after that.

Original Story: The start of Penn State football’s 100th meeting with Pitt has been delayed due to severe weather in and around Centre County.

This is the first time one of Penn State’s football games has been delayed due to inclement weather. The Nittany Lions’ 2017 contest against Michigan State was delayed for approximately three hours.

Players from both teams were asked to leave the field at approximately 11:30 a.m. — around 10 minutes after fans in the stadium were asked to enter a shelter-in-place mode and take cover underneath the stands. Those who hadn’t entered the stadium yet were asked to go back into their cars or to seek shelter in the Bryce Jordan Center, IM building, Ag Arena, or the indoor track facility.

A pair of severe thunderstorms are currently moving from West to East in Centre County. Here’s a look at them, courtesy of AccuWeather:

Penn State Athletics hasn’t announced the new kickoff time for today’s contest yet. We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

