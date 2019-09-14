Penn State-Pitt Football Game Delayed Due To Severe Weather In Centre County

Update 12:03 p.m.: “We are open for business.”

Beaver Stadium’s PA announcer just confirmed that today’s game will kick off at 12:40 p.m. Entry into the stadium has also resumed, and it looks like we’re going to have a football game to watch sooner rather than later.

Beaver Stadium's PA announcer just announced that entry to the stadium has resumed and that today's game will begin at 12:40 p.m. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 14, 2019

Update 11:55 a.m.: Penn State said that the two teams could potentially return to pre-game warmups at 12:05 p.m., the stadium’s gates are tentatively set to open at 12:10 p.m., and kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 12:40 p.m. If lightning continues to strike around Beaver Stadium, however, the delay will continue.

Depending on the storm pattern, teams could retake the field at 12:05 p.m. for pregame warm-ups. Gates will open at that time. If lightning strikes in the area, however, the delay will continue. Fans should continue to shelter in place at this time. — Penn State (@penn_state) September 14, 2019

Weather Update: Nearby lightning has again delayed the start of the game. Gates are now tentatively scheduled to reopen at 12:10 p.m., depending on the weather.



Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 12:40 p.m. — Penn State (@penn_state) September 14, 2019

Security personnel has taken the field on the sidelines, and students who entered the stadium early flooded down the bleachers shortly after that.

Bizarre scene at Beaver Stadium: Students who arrived early flooded down the bleachers shortly after security personnel re-took the field. pic.twitter.com/4QejDWN0DF — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 14, 2019

Original Story: The start of Penn State football’s 100th meeting with Pitt has been delayed due to severe weather in and around Centre County.

JUST IN: Penn State's game against Pitt has officially been delayed as thunderstorms pass through the Centre County area. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 14, 2019

This is the first time one of Penn State’s football games has been delayed due to inclement weather. The Nittany Lions’ 2017 contest against Michigan State was delayed for approximately three hours.

Players from both teams were asked to leave the field at approximately 11:30 a.m. — around 10 minutes after fans in the stadium were asked to enter a shelter-in-place mode and take cover underneath the stands. Those who hadn’t entered the stadium yet were asked to go back into their cars or to seek shelter in the Bryce Jordan Center, IM building, Ag Arena, or the indoor track facility.

A pair of severe thunderstorms are currently moving from West to East in Centre County. Here’s a look at them, courtesy of AccuWeather:

Penn State Athletics hasn’t announced the new kickoff time for today’s contest yet. We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

