OktoberFest Returns To Happy Valley

By Sponsored Content
9/16/19 8:00 am

It costs a lot of money and takes a bit of time to travel to Munich, so we decided to bring a little bit of the fun to our hometown and host our own version of OktoberFest — bringing authentic food, beer and music to the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater!

Pack a lawn chair and/or blanket to pick out a spot on the lawn to sit, or arrive early and claim one of our community-style picnic tables!

Performances by Polkadelphia and The Bavarian Stompers highlight the evening that will be capped with a bonfire under the stars.

Delicious food by the brought-out-of-retirement Herwigs Austrian Bistro and Catering with Style’s Dan Rallis is paired with official Oktoberfest beers along with the best local and domestics.

