Penn State Providing Resources For Those Affected By Hurricane Dorian

Penn State University officials have contacted students from regions impacted by Hurricane Dorian to extend support and provide resources ranging from Student Care and Advocacy to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).

More than 450 students across the University Park, Behrend, Harrisburg, and World Campuses are from areas struck by Dorian. Nine of those students are from the Bahamas, which was hit with the worst of the natural disaster, particularly in the Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands.

“The University community, like the rest of the country and much of the world, is deeply concerned about the natural disaster impacting your home,” Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims wrote in an email to affected students. “Our hearts and best hopes are directed to the people living in any areas hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian, particularly those in the Bahamas.”

Students impacted by Hurricane Dorian have the aforementioned Student Care and Advocacy and CAPS resources, as well as the Penn State Crisis Line: 1-877-229-6400 (or text “LIONS” to 741741) available to them. Student Care and Advocacy provides support to students by facilitating recovery through the distress of various hardships, and by referring students to additional necessary resources.

Penn State World Campus recommends that students notify their instructors about making up work missed due to the hurricane. World Campus students who need support can email [email protected].

Faculty and staff affected by the hurricane can utilize the Penn State Employee Assistance Program and the HR100 Employee Assistance Fund. The former provides short-term counseling from licensed EAP professionals via phone, email, or in person, while the latter is for students and faculty in financial need, including in instances of natural disasters like this one.

For further information on other services available to students, click here.

