Sigma Alpha Mu National Chapter Revokes Former Penn State Charter

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
9/16/19 5:04 pm

The national chapter of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, known as Sammy, will close its Penn State chapter following an investigation into health and safety concerns, according to a release.

Penn State suspended the Mu Lambda chapter in April 2017, following multiple violations of university restrictions on alcohol use during Parents Weekend. The suspension prevented the organization from attending, organizing, or participating in university-sanctioned events.

However, because the national organization didn’t take action at the time, the former chapter remained chartered and operate in State College. As a result, the chapter has continued to operate normally, and members have occupied its house in violation of a State College borough ordinance that requires University recognition of a fraternity for a chapter to operate a house in the borough. That ordinance has been challenged in court.

Penn State recently alerted the national organization again when it learned of “continuing behavioral issues at the chapter house that jeopardized the welfare of the community.” The national organization then decided to take action.

Even with losses of recognition, members can still continue to reside in the fraternity’s house, because it is privately owned and their leases remain in effect.

“Our foremost priority in these circumstances is the safety and well-being of our students,” said Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs at Penn State. “We continue to encourage and foster the positive aspects of the fraternity and sorority experience, while working to minimize the risks that membership or participation in these groups sometimes poses. But in cases such as this one, when a suspended chapter continues to operate without University recognition, it is nearly impossible for the University to have sufficient influence to discourage the risks present.”

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and everything about Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__ for quality content.

