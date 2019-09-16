Three-Star Defensive End Zuriah Fisher Commits To Penn State

James Franklin added the seventh defensive lineman to his recruiting class of 2020 with Zuriah Fisher’s commitment on Monday afternoon.

Fisher committed to Penn State over Michigan State, Kentucky, and Nebraska, among others. He’s ranked as the 13th-best recruit in Pennsylvania and the 51st-best weak-side defensive end in the country, according to 247sports.com.

Despite being listed as a defensive end, Fisher also plays linebacker for Aliquippa High School. The 6’3″, 240-pound defender received plenty of offers from powerhouse programs across the country, but chose to stay home and play for the Nittany Lions.

Fisher adds plenty of depth to an already talented Penn State defensive line. He is also joining a Nittany Lion recruiting class that already has four four-star recruits on the defensive side of the ball.

The Pennsylvania native will be a valuable addition to Sean Spencer’s “Wild Dogs” unit, and may even add some value to the linebacker position.

Check out the top plays from Fisher’s junior season of high school football here.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

