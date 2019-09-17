Former All-American Kyle Conel Reportedly Cleared To Compete For Penn State Wrestling This Season

Penn State wrestling will reportedly get the services of a key piece to its squad for the upcoming year. Graduate transfer Kyle Conel has been cleared by the NCAA to wrestle for the Nittany Lions in the 2019-2020 season, according to the Centre Daily Times.

Conel placed third in the 2018 NCAA wrestling championships thanks to a Cinderella run in which he took down Ohio State’s Kollin Moore — the top-ranked wrestler in the 197-pound weight class. He’ll compete with Michael Beard at 197 pounds to replace three-time national champion and Penn State wrestling legend Bo Nickal.

He does it again! KYLE CONEL knocks off the one seed for a second time and clinches 3rd place! #NCAAwrestling pic.twitter.com/Gu3wWSIiYi — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 17, 2018

The 2019-20 season will be Conel’s final year of eligibility. He began his college wrestling career with Kent State, and he began the 2018-19 season as the No. 2 wrestler at 197 pounds behind Nickal. The former Golden Flash announced his intention to transfer to Penn State in March 2019.

He’s the third Nittany Lion wrestler to receive a medical redshirt. Anthony Cassar was given two years of eligibility in May and Shakur Rasheed was given one year of eligibility in June. Although no official roster has been set, the Nittany Lions will kick off their season against Navy on November 10 in Rec Hall.

A spokesman for Penn State wrestling didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment.

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to @theowenabbey on Twitter.

